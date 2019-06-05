Paul Greenberg, Mark Kurlansky, Carl Safina, and John Waldman, have written a powerful op-ed about the proposed Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay, Alaska. “The mine being rushed by the Trump administration has such glaring disregard for the interest of hunters and fishers,” they write. “Indeed it seems almost fraudulent that the present administration should brand itself with the same party affiliation as the most conserving of American conservatives, Theodore Roosevelt.” Read “The Wrong Mine for the Wrong Place” via The New York Times.