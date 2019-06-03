Race on the River

In this article, Ellen McGirt addresses the racist roots of the American conservation movement and the lack of diversity in the world of fly fishing, a sport she has grown to love. “This cynical girl from Harlem, USA, didn’t grow up with anyone who fished this way. But it has changed my life more than I could have thought possible. It is a transformational experience to stand in a river and join an ecosystem already in progress,” writes McGirt. “But, here’s the other thing about fly-fishing. In the now hundreds of days I’ve spent casting over the years, I’ve never met a person of color on or associated with the river.” Via Fortune.