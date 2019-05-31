Podcast Episode: Hatches of the Catskills with Evan Lavery

In this recent episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast, Tom Rosenbauer talks with Evan Lavery of The Beaverkill Angler in Roscoe, New York. “The topic of our podcast is hatches of the freestone rivers of the Catskills, in particular the Beaverkill and Willowemoc Creek. These are rivers rich with tradition and also rich with a diverse insect population.”