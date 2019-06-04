{"pos":"top","cat":"podcasts","type":"article","format":"default"}

Podcast Episode: “Dr. Lori Schweikert on The Tom Rowland Podcast”

June 4, 2019 By: Erin Block

Dr. Lori Schweikert is a researcher with degrees in marine biology, whose work centers on fish and is also an avid angler. “Lori gets a lot of inspiration from her experiences on the water and brings that stuff back to the lab. She has been able to apply a lot of her research to her fishing,” explains host Tom Rowland. Learn more about fish vision and more in this fascinating conversation via The Tom Rowland Podcast.