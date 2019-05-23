VEDAVOO’s Reel Service Project supports worthy causes, and the most recent recipient of funds is Captains for Clean Water.

Read more in the press release below.

VEDAVOO Launches New Line to Support Captains for Clean Water

From VEDAVOO:

VEDAVOO started the REEL SERVICE PROJECT as a means to raise funds for worthy causes and in this case, Captains for Clean Water.

VEDAVOO messenger bags featuring the original artwork of marquis artists Paul Puckett and Jorge Martinez were built as prizes for those who support these efforts. 100% of the proceeds from will directly benefit the featured charity. All construction, materials, artwork and administrative expenses have been donated.

Captains For Clean Water started out as a group of fishing guides that “had enough” of Florida’s poor water management practices. Given the destruction seen firsthand, we were convinced that if everyone knew what we knew, the problem would have been already fixed. We discovered, the solution has been delayed for decades because of a lack of political will and public awareness.