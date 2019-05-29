Trump Administration Pulls Support for Klamath Dam Removal

The Trump Administration has withdrawn the previous administration’s support for the removal of four dams on the Klamath River in Southern Oregon and Northern California. Matt Cox who is with the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, the non-profit formed to implement the dam removal agreement says rescinding Jewell’s letter has no legal effect. “That letter was not a requirement of that agreement,” he says, “so withdrawing that letter certainly has no material effect on the Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement or the project moving forward.” Via KLCC.