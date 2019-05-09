Florida Shuts Down the Big Three of Inshore Fishing on SW Coast
Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has made a decision to help restore inshore fisheries on the state’s southwest coast devastated by red tide, by moving to shut down all harvest of the Big Three of Florida fishing, snook, redfish and spotted sea trout. The closure, which begins May 11 this year will continue until May 31, 2020 as it now stands. Via The Fishing Wire.
