The Salmon That Survive

For most salmon, the trip upriver to spawn is their last. “The fish expend nearly every ounce of energy they have fighting currents, leaping up waterfalls, and dodging predators. In most cases, after they’ve laid and fertilized their eggs, the salmon die.” However, occasionally there are salmon that survive their grueling spawn and make the trek back to the ocean and upriver again the next year to spawn again. This article, “The Salmon that Were Born to Survive,” tells their story. Hakai Magazine.