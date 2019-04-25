New Marine Skin Data Gathering Patch

The Marine Skin patch, a flexible data-gathering device for tracking marine creatures, now has a new and improved version that is smaller, more sensitive, capable of going much deeper as well as gathering additional data. “The new version of Marine Skin is half the size of the original, yet reportedly has up to 15 times the sensitivity. Additionally, it can operate at an unprecedented maximum depth of 2 km (1.2 miles) beneath the surface, remaining immersed in salt water for a full month and withstanding 10,000 extreme bending cycles.” Via New Atlas.