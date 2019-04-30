Podcast Episode: Paul Schullery on The Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast

In this recent episode of The Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast, Tom Rosenbauer sits down with renowned historian, Paul Schullery. “You’ll learn that not many things are new in fly fishing,” says Rosenbauer. “Tenkara-style fishing was used in Europe hundreds of years ago. People were catching bass on a fly in Florida since revolutionary days. Euro nymphing? Drop shot techniques? Fly fishing for pike? Saltwater fly fishing? Those were all done hundreds of years ago. Paul also goes into some detail on women in fly fishing, and how women have been involved in the sport since the very beginning.” Listen here.