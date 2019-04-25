Podcast Episode: River Monsters with Jeremy Wade
In a recent episode of The Orvis Fly Fishing Guide, Tom Rosenbauer talks with guest Jeremy Wade of River Monsters fame. “We talk about lots of things other than river monsters,” says Rosenbauer, “what he enjoys about fly fishing, how he stays in shape for fighting those beasts, and about the pleasures of getting to know a water intimately instead of the pressure of having to produce for the camera.” Listen here.
