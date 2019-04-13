AFFTA Applauds Legislation to Fund Land and Water Conservation Fund

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association has released a statement in praise of new bipartisan legislation that would permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Read more in the press release below.

AFFTA applauds legislation to permanently fund Land and Water Conservation Fund

Bill that would fully fund LWCF receives wide bipartisan support, heads to Senate.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 9, 2019

Bozeman, MT: On the heels of a decisive vote to permanently reauthorize the Land and Conservation Fund under the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act in February, Senate leaders from both sides of the isle joined together to put forward a bill that would fully and permanently fund the LWCF at the originally intended annual level of $900 million.

“This is a bold and necessary next step for the most important conservation program in our country,” says Ben Bulis, AFFTA president. “We saw the undeniable, bipartisan support that came to bear when the LWCF was permanently reauthorized. We are completely behind the Senate leadership who have now put this stake in the ground to ensure that our public lands, lakes, rivers and parks get the full and appropriate funding they deserve as well.”

The Land and Water Conservation Fund Permanent Funding Act was introduced by Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Cory Gardner (R-CO). They were joined by Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Richard Burr (R-NC), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Jon Tester (D-MT), Steve Daines (R-MT), Tom Udall (D-NM), Susan Collins (R-ME), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Lindsay Graham (R-SC), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Angus King (I-ME).

“This is proof-positive that working together to protect our most valuable natural resources is possible and a shared priority regardless of where we call home. We urge the full Senate to join their colleagues in support of this bill and ensuring the protection of our outdoor heritage for generations to come.”

AFFTA advocates for and promotes the sustained growth of the fly fishing industry. By igniting consumer demand for products and services, providing businesses the tools to be successful, and advocating for access, protection and restoration of fishing waters, we will continue to enhance the passion and profitability of the sport of fly fishing.

Contact: Matt Smythe (585) 406-5525, [email protected]