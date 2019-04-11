Video Hatch: “The Return”
Dave Sweet has spent over a decade helping to bring the Yellowstone cutthroat trout back from the brink of extinction. In this film, along with his daughter, Diana, a fisheries biologist, he travels “into the infamous Thorofare area of Yellowstone, the most remote wilderness in the lower 48, to see if his efforts have been successful and if the trout has returned to its native spawning runs. Via KGB Productions.
