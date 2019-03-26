50 State Licenses Available Through Fly Fishing Show Site

The Fly Fishing Show has announced that anglers may now purchase fresh and saltwater fishing licenses for all 50 states by visiting the show’s website.

Read more in the press release below.

50 State Licenses available Through Fly Fishing Show

SOMERSET, Penn. – Anglers may purchase fresh and saltwater fishing licenses for all 50 states by visiting the Fly Fishing Show’s website, www.flyfishingshow.com/.

“At the top of the page, click the word ‘More’ to purchase a fishing license by credit card wherever you are planning to fish,” said Fly Fishing Show President and CEO, Ben Furimsky.

There is no additional fee for purchasing out-of-state licenses through the Fly Fishing Show website.

