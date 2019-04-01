Flylords and Orvis Announce Flyre Festival

Orvis, in partnership with Flylords, promises that at their new, one-of-a-kind, luxury destination event “you will become the fly fisher you always dreamed you could be.”

“Featuring the biggest names in the sport, astonishing angling opportunities, luxurious accommodations, and amenities that will blow your mind, the Flyre Festival takes the possibilities offered by fly-fishing travel to a new extreme. We expect tickets to sell out faster than a Springsteen show in Jersey, so don’t wait to book your trip to paradise, where you will become the fly fisher you always dreamed you could be.”