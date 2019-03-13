{"pos":"top","cat":"conservation","type":"article","format":"default"}

Take Action: Comments Needed to Stop Pebble Mine

March 13, 2019 By: Erin Block

The Pebble Mine has once again made a step forward, in part due to a report from the Corps of Engineers that does not sufficiently address the impact of the proposed mine on the region. A short 90-day comment period is now open. Please add your voice and submit your comments and concerns to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers here.