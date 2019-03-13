Take Action: Comments Needed to Stop Pebble Mine
The Pebble Mine has once again made a step forward, in part due to a report from the Corps of Engineers that does not sufficiently address the impact of the proposed mine on the region. A short 90-day comment period is now open. Please add your voice and submit your comments and concerns to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers here.
←Previous Story
Fisheries Fund Grantee: Save Montana’s Smith
Next Story→
Fish Recovery Project in Pend Oreille Watershed
Show Comments