Fish Recovery Project in Pend Oreille Watershed

A recovery project spanning hundreds of mile of creeks, rivers and lakes in the Pend Oreille River watershed is proving a huge success for populations of westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout. “When it’s finished, the project will rank among the largest native-fish recovery efforts in the country,” writes Fred Willenbrock. “The work includes complex projects such as a dam removal, to simple work such as dropping trees into creeks. The efforts are to re-create natural habitats resembling those that existed a century ago.” Via The Spokesman-Review.