2019 Cast a Winston and Win Two!

From Winston Rods:

The R.L. Winston Rod Company is pleased to announce its 2019 Cast a Winston and Win Two Program.

This simple program is designed to reward customers who cast any Winston rod at a Fly Fishing show or Winston Dealer event by entering them in a free raffle for a chance at winning TWO Winston rods of their choice. The winner will be selected at the IFTD Show in Denver on October 16, 2019.

Winston has reached out to all their authorized dealers to promote this program with Cast a Winston and Win Two posters, raffle tickets and event notifications via Winston’s social media channels.

The Cast a Winston and Win Two raffle is part of our overall dealer support program and provides our independent dealers with a consistent and generous initiative during their Spring campaigns.

“Winston wants to formalize our participation in Dealer Demo days in a nationally advertised program that shows our support and appreciation for each of our dealers. The Winston sales team will reach out to each of our dealers to build a comprehensive calendar of events and a thorough distribution of the program in all 50 states.”

– Jim Murphy, Sales Manager