RIO has announced the addition of two new Spey lines for anglers targeting trout: the InTouch Skagit Trout Spey and the InTouch Skagit Trout Spey VersiTip.

Read more in the press release below.

RIO’s Trout Spey Series Targets Anglers Fishing New Water

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (March 1, 2019) – Fly fishing with Trout Spey rods has rapidly become a popular technique for anglers across the country to fish familiar water with new methods. To aid anglers with this new style of fishing, RIO Products launches its new series of lines and heads designed to perfectly match Trout Spey rods.

The InTouch Skagit Trout Spey is shorter and more powerful than the InTouch Trout Spey and is perfect for bigger flies and heavier sink tips. This profile is the perfect choice for windy days, hucking large streamers, drifting a large nymph and indicator rig, or for fishing with fast sinking tips. This series requires a front tip to be added (floating or sinking), and is offered from 2wt to 5wt.

Both profiles are available as a full fly line with the head and integrated running line attached for $99.99 as well as a shooting head only option with an MSRP of $49.99. In addition, the InTouch Skagit Trout Spey VersiTip is a complete system containing a shooting head and balanced set of tips and a shooting line making it ready to fish straight out of the box in a variety of fishing scenarios. This system has a retail price of $179.99.

