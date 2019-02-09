Tippets: Hemingway Fishes Wyoming, Maximize Time on the Water
- In the February 1939 issue of Vogue magazine, an Ernest Hemingway essay about the wonders of Wyoming was published. In “The Clark’s Fork Valley, Wyoming,” Hemingway marvels “over those trout captured, cold nights and sunny days, talked of cabin-building, spying grizzly bears, hunting sheep, watching local children ride horses, and coping with the chill of winter by imbibing whiskey.” Read more about the author’s time in Wyoming via The Cody Enterprise.
- From researching locations beforehand to carrying multiple rods, Dan Zazworsky outlines how to maximize your fishing time and minimize wasted time on the water in this article Via Postfly Box.
Tippets: Simple Fly Fishing, Managing Long Leaders
