Tippets: Simple Fly Fishing, Managing Long Leaders

February 7, 2019 By: Erin Block

  • Justin Housman calls Yvon Chouinard’s introduction to the second edition of Simple Fly Fishing, “as good an explanation for why anglers spend time in nature casting about with artificial flies as anything else I’ve ever read.” Read an excerpt via Adventure Journal.
  • Long leaders are difficult to cast, but can make a big difference in success when targeting spooky fish. In this article by Louis Cahill, learn about tying (and turning over) extra-long leaders. Via Gink & Gasoline.