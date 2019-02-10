Tippets: Mapping Watersheds, Three Dry Dropper Rigs
- Hungarian cartographer Robert Szucs combines his expertise in GIS with a passion for beautiful maps in a recent project displaying the world’s watersheds. “The streams are shown in the Strahler Stream Order Classification, which uses width to indicate the hierarchy of streams. Watersheds (a.k.a. drainage basins or catchment areas) are grouped together by color.” View the works of art via Big Think.
- Fishing a dry dropper rig offers anglers a higher possibility of success on the water. In this article on Troutbitten, Domenick Swentosky explains three different dry dropper set ups: the light dry dropper, bobber dry dropper, and tight line dry dropper.
←Previous Story
Tippets: Hemingway Fishes Wyoming, Maximize Time on the Water
Show Comments