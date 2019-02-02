{"pos":"top","cat":"tippets","type":"article","format":"default"}

Tippets: Fishing a Double Indicator Rig, Tying the Bobby Spinner

February 2, 2019 By: Erin Block

  • Learning to fish nymphs can be a steep learning curve, and in this article guide Patrick Blackdale shares his secret for early success: the double indicator rig. “The double indicator system has helped my clients see and understand when it’s time to mend, resulting in better drifts and more fish in the net.” Via Orvis.
  • In this tying tutorial, Kelly Galloup details how to tie the Bobby Spinner. “The Bobby Spinner is an old spent spinner imitation that is incredibly durable and floats extremely well. You can change the size and color to imitate a wide variety of mayfly spinners, and has been one of our favorites on the waters around South West Montana for years.”