Tippets: Traditional Tenkara Flies, Prep for Hike-In Trips
- Jason Klass writes about six tenkara fly patterns that are traditional in western Japan. “These flies were curated by Yoshikazu Fujioka who has done much research on traditional Japanese flies and is well known for his extremely detailed and fascinating website on the subject, My Best Streams.”
- There’s a common understanding among anglers that the farther you hike in, the better the fishing will be. In this article, Louis Cahill outlines 12 tips for preparing for a hike-in fly fishing trip. Via Gink & Gasoline.
