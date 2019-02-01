Tippets: Steve Ooi on Taking Better Fish Photos, Subsurface Food for Trout
- Fly angler and photographer Steven Ooi sits down for an interview with Carl McNeil on the Epic blog. From his start in photography to his top three tips for taking better photos on the water, read more here.
- During the heart of winter, “Food items for trout become almost strictly subsurface and the size of those offerings in the drift typically decreases,” writes Bob Reece. Read about his picks for the top 10 subsurface flies for winter fishing conditions in this article via Gink & Gasoline.
←Previous Story
Tippets: Gallatin River Guides Shop Manager Job Opening, DIY Bonefishing
Show Comments