Tippets: Fishing Front Pockets, High Country Planning
- The water pockets behind rocks are obvious holding areas for trout, but the water in front of rocks is often overlooked by anglers. In this new video from The New Fly Fisher, Colin McKeown explains “the hydro cushion or “pillow” on the upstream side of an obstruction,” and why they are productive areas to fish.
- While still in the middle of winter, it’s never too early to start planning for highcountry trips of summer. From nets and packs to lines and rods, Ivan Orsic outlines highcountry essentials in this post via Trouts Fly Fishing.
←Previous Story
Tippets: Windshield Test, Tips for Technical Tailwaters
Show Comments