Tippets: Windshield Test, Tips for Technical Tailwaters
- When driving to the river, pay attention to your windshield, advises Chris Hunt, for they aren’t just for shielding wind. “They also protect all those inside the vehicle from the havoc such critters make on the outside. And, for a fly fisher, they serve as a very real classroom when it comes to entomology and what’s hatching from nearby rivers and streams.” Via Hatch Magazine.
- Tailwater trout are often heavily pressured and thus, highly educated. In this article, Johnny Spillane outlines five tips for improving your success on technical tailwaters. Gink & Gasoline.
