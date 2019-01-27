Tippets: Fishing the Winter Driftless, ABCs of Winter Water
- In this essay, Tom Hazelton writes about finding a bit of open water in a Minnesota winter. “A winter trout in the net is a shock of color. The Driftless landscape’s summer green is so drab now: greys, matte tans, and occasional blackish conifers. Same for the monochrome winter cityscape I’ve escaped to be here.” Via The Drake.
- In a recent episode of Trout Tips, Russ Miller of Umpqua Feather Merchants discusses the ABC’s of winter water. From feeding behavior and reading the water to getting a good drift, learn more here.
Tippets: Fishing Front Pockets, High Country Planning
