{"pos":"top","cat":"tippets","type":"article","format":"default"}

Tippets: Fishing the Winter Driftless, ABCs of Winter Water

January 27, 2019 By: Erin Block

  • In this essay, Tom Hazelton writes about finding a bit of open water in a Minnesota winter. “A winter trout in the net is a shock of color. The Driftless landscape’s summer green is so drab now: greys, matte tans, and occasional blackish conifers. Same for the monochrome winter cityscape I’ve escaped to be here.” Via The Drake.
  • In a recent episode of Trout Tips, Russ Miller of Umpqua Feather Merchants discusses the ABC’s of winter water. From feeding behavior and reading the water to getting a good drift, learn more here.