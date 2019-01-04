Fly Fisherman Names Joe Hemming 2019 Conservationist of the Year
“Joe Hemming, president of Anglers of the Au Sable, is a lawyer by trade, and his pro bono legal work helped stop a commercial fish farm that would have polluted the river. ” Over the past three decades, Anglers of the Au Sable has fought many important conservation battles to protect this iconic Michigan river. Josh Greenberg profiles Joe Hemming, whose legal experience has served local conservation efforts well.
