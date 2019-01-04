2019 RIO Amateur Fly Fishing Film Awards
The RIO Amateur Fly Fishing Film Awards will kick off January 1, 2019, and will run through the end of June. “The rules are quite simple – make a 3-minute or less fly fishing film, and enter your film to be judged by the RIO panel, and by like-minded fly fishing enthusiasts on a variety of social media outlets.” Visit the RIO website to learn more about how to enter and view the 2018 film winner, “Lucky.”
