Denver Fly Fishing Show Starts Today

As Ed Engle notes in the Boulder Daily Camera, “This will be the show’s 19th year in Colorado and it just keeps growing. Ben Furimsky, who took over leadership of the show from his father, Chuck, several years ago, said, ‘The Denver Fly Fishing Show is packed wall to wall for 2019. We have more exhibitors than ever before and currently have more exhibitors on the waiting list than the first Denver event had on the show floor!'” The show starts today at 10AM and runs through Sunday at the Denver Merchandise Mart.