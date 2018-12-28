Video Hatch: “Glorious Bastards” – Capt Jack Productions Fly Fishing Film Tour ‘19 Trailer
“South Africans and Australians also known as ‘Bastards’ are long time sports rivals, but have joined forces to tackle some of the most technical fish the catch on the planet. Set on the remote Northern Territories Island, The Wessels. They first have to get permission from the aboriginal landowner, Terry, and a quick crocodile brief from his wife, before setting sail with the Waterline crew.”
