Video Hatch: Catch of the Past – Steelhead, Bulls and Browns

“First, watch adventurous angler Brian O’Keefe as he wades a high desert river in Oregon to catch brown trout. Then see Carrie Collingwood, of Spatsizi Wilderness Lodge in British Columbia, as she travels via boat to a high mountain lake tributary to land bull trout on the fly. Finally, take in the coastal fly fishing phenomenon Jakob Lund as he swings for steelhead a stone’s throw from the Pacific Ocean. These last two videos are extra special, and almost vintage in their method. They were filmed in 2012, before lightweight commercial drones were available or in wide public use.” A retrospective by Todd Moen.