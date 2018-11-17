Tippets: Interview with Jon Hazlett, Learn to Tie the Zebra Copper John
- Jon Hazlett guides on Oregon’s Rogue River and sits down for an interview on The Venturing Angler blog that reaches from his favorite fly and funny guiding story to his passions and interests when not on the water. Read more here.
- In episode six of “Tie with Postfly,” learn how to tie the Zebra Copper John, “invented by famed fly designed John Barr, and is now one of the most widely used and effective nymph patterns in existence.” Via Postfly Box.
