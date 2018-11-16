Tippets: Urban Angling in NYC, Classic Flies for New Tiers
- Fly fishing’s stereotype as a quiet and contemplative pastime has made urban angling “fishing’s redheaded stepchild,” writes Chris Wright. Read more about “Going Fishing in New York City” and the fun that can be found in urban angling pursuits in this recent article via Outside Online.
- The Woolly Bugger, Elk Hair Caddis, and Bead Head Pheasant Tail are classic patterns that are also fairly easy to tie. Bob Reece recommends these three flies, along with tutorials for each, in this article on flies for beginning tiers. Via Gink & Gasoline.
