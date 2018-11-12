Tippets: Interview with John Gierach, Questions About Tippet
- John Gierach is the guest on a recent episode of Ask About Fly Fishing Internet Radio. Gierach talks about his writing, developing stories, and of course, fly fishing.
- Talk about tippet often focuses on the attachment to the leader. However, in this article, Domenick Swentosky outlines three important questions about tippet: “What type? (Nylon vs Fluorocarbon.) What size? (How thick of a diameter is best?) And how long should your tippet section be?” Via Troutbitten.
