Tippets: Talking About Trigger Fingers, Feathers 101
- The “trigger finger” is an integral and often overlooked part of casting. In this article, Domenick Swentosky writes about tips for improving your technique. “The trigger finger becomes intuitive if you train it in the basics from the beginning,” he writes.
- From hackle saddles to biots and quills, this feather tutorial from Dan Zazworsky will be helpful for both beginning and experienced tiers alike. Via Postfly Box.
