Tippets: Tying Deceivers, Fly Fishing for Northern Pike
- In this recent tutorial series, Gunnar Brammer shows how to tie the Bucktail Deceiver and BULKHead Deceiver and how to adapt them to best fit your conditions and forage species. “These two flies can be tied with bare minimum materials, are extremely durable, and are flat out some of the most successful predator flies ever designed.”
- From switching up your retrieve to constant casting, in this article Dan Zazworsky writes about five things he learned on his first float trip for northern pike. Via Postfly Box.
