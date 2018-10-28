Tippets: Building a Better Woolly Bugger, Ode to Spring
- In this recent article, David Goodrich outlines his take on building a better Woolly Bugger. For a more durable take on an old classic, don’t miss the tutorial via Backcountry Fish Nerd.
- “Fall is like the waiting room at the dentist’s office,” writes Chris Hunt, “there might be some good reading material and some comfortable furniture, but eventually, you’re going to have sit in that chair, and that’s no fun.” In this recent essay, read about the author’s toast to spring in the midst of his least favorite season. Via Hatch Magazine.
