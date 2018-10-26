Tippets: Streamers vs. Sculpins, Interview with Jim Bartschi
- In this article, Chad Schmukler writes about the differences between baitfish and sculpins, and why you should use different fishing techniques for each. “It is these swimming patterns and behaviors of sculpins that make traditional streamer tactics which feature long and consistent retrieves, extended swings and which cover large distances less productive when fishing sculpin patterns.” Via Hatch Magazine.
- President of Scott Fly Rods, Jim Bartschi, sits down with Zach Matthews on the Itinerant Angler Podcast for a conversation about what makes a great fly rod. Listen here.
