Tippets: Judge Rules to Protect Columbia Basin Salmon, Saving Mongolia’s Taimen
- A recent ruling from a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District at Seattle ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency “to protect Columbia Basin salmon and steelhead from dangerously warm water temperatures in the Columbia and Snake Rivers.” The longstanding issues with water temperatures and hydropower dams have been exacerbated in recent years by climate change. Via The Seattle Times.
- This recent article highlights Tulga and Yeruult Tumenjargal, brothers and professional river guides, who stand among the taimen’s staunchest protectors, “teaching poachers restraint and showing fellow Mongolians that taimen are more valuable in the river than on a dinner plate or at a roadside stand.” via OZY.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.