Reilly Rod Crafters Announces Debbie Hanson Signature Rod Series

Reilly Rod Crafters, in collaboration with guide Debbie Hanson, has announced a new signature fly rod series. The Debbie Hanson Signature Series is a 7-weight rod, perfect for a diversity of fishing conditions.

Announcing the Debbie Hanson Signature Series Fly Rods in Partnership with Reilly Rod Crafters

Estero, FL (October 24, 2018) – Women’s sport fishing advocate and freshwater fishing guide Debbie Hanson of Shefishes2 is pleased to announce the Debbie Hanson Signature Series fly rod in partnership with Reilly Rod Crafters of Palmyra, VA. The Debbie Hanson Signature Series rod features a flor-grade cork grip, titanium stripping guides, thread wraps at 16″ and 20″ for quick catch measurements, and has a complete lifetime warranty.

“Our goal is to encourage and support anglers at every skill level. This is precisely why we’re excited about the launch of the Debbie Hanson Signature Series,” said RRC President and CEO Chris Reilly. Reilly describes the Hanson Signature Series as, “The only fly rod you’ll need for most of the fishing you’ll do. It’s a 7 weight multi-modulus blank with a medium-fast progressive taper that provides even distribution of energy and offers the utmost versatility.”

Reilly Rod Crafters Signature Series rods include designs by fly fishing legends Stu Apte, Chuck Kraft, and Joe Mahler. Reilly continued, “Adding the Debbie Hanson Signature Series to our line-up made perfect sense. The salt-ready hardware can take this rod from saltwater to freshwater and back again — it’s a rod that has been crafted with a welcoming and approachable style.”

On her collaboration with Reilly Rod Crafters, Hanson commented, “This rod offers the opportunity for success when pursuing a variety of species, from largemouth bass in a backyard pond to redfish in the backcountry.” She adds, “Fly fishing and rod selection doesn’t need to be confusing or complex. This is why I’m absolutely thrilled to team up with Reilly Rod Crafters to design a fly rod that embodies a philosophy of uncomplicated ease with regard to fly fishing.”

The metallic aqua blue blank carries the Debbie Hanson Signature Series Shefishes2 logo, comes with a lavender cloth rod sock, purple plastic tube for easy transport to your favorite fishing spots. Precisely placed alignment dots ensure that even beginning fly anglers can assemble the 4-piece rod quickly. The Debbie Hanson Signature Series True Seven fly rod retails for $289.

For more information or to order the Debbie Hanson Series visit https://reillyrods.com/product/debbie-hanson-signature-series/ or check the list of Reilly Rod dealers online. For further information, contact Chris Reilly at (434) 989-8746.