Tippets: Fly Fishing Travel Gear, Ultralight Backpacking and Tenkara
- Travel can be stressful, but gear shouldn’t cause you grief. In this article, Jess McGlothlin writes about the top travel gear for fly fishing destinations. “Rods, loaded reels, and terminal tackle are often the first items we pack. It’s easy to forget the less obvious yet ever-so-important items. Here are a few things that seem to always make it in the bag.” Via Gear Junkie.
- Ultralight backpacking and tenkara are naturally allies, writes Jay Johnson. From practical gear to realistic mindset, read his article on Discover Tenkara.
