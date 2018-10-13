Tippets: Fishing Jig-Head Streamers, All About Hooks
- “There are times when conventional fly-fishing techniques won’t get your fly deep enough, especially in heavy water,” writes Tom Rosenbauer as he highlights this helpful video from Dave Jensen on how to fish jig-head streamers.
- Damage from hooks is the top cause of death for caught-and-released fish. In this article, Sascha Clark Danylchuk addresses research on the how and why of hooking mortality rates and what steps anglers can to for prevention.
