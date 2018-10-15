Tippets: Wilderness Fly Fishing Trips, Fly Tying Contest
- From brook trout in Maine to largemouth bass in California, Brian Ruzzo writes about fishing adventures off the beaten path in this article via Outdoor Life. “Time machines may not exist (yet), but there are still destinations where we can escape modern technology and take a step back in time, places that have remained virtually unchanged for centuries.”
- LOOP and SemperFli have teamed up to sponsor a fly tying contest, which will run through January 31, 2019. For more information and contest entry details, click here.
