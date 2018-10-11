Tippets: Soul River Fly Fishing, High Country Angler Fall Issue
- The Portland-based non-profit Soul River offers trips into nature for veterans and kids who might not otherwise have the opportunity. Founder and Navy veteran Chad Brown says, “We all have our issues. We find different things in life or whatever we’re going up against…the river has a way of listening, giving us that space.” Read more in this feature on Brown and Soul River via CBS News.
- The Fall Issue of High Country Angler is now available to read online, with feature articles on the Gunnison River and ethical fall angling.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.