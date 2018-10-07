Tippets: Interview with Drew Chicone, Learning the Bonefish Game
- Drew Chicone is the author of the recent three volume set of fly tying books, Top Saltwater Flies. In this podcast, Chicone talks about his designs and techniques for fishing for bonefish, permit, and tarpon. Via Ask About Fly Fishing.
- From mindset to setting realistic goals and expectations, Greg Vincent of H2O Bonefishing writes about “the keys to learning the bonefish game” in this article via Orvis.
