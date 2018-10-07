To mark their 45th year in business, Umpqua Feather Merchants has announced a donation of $45,000 toward preservation efforts in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.

Read more in the press release below.

Umpqua Donates $45k to Tongass Initiative

To celebrate Umpqua’s 45th Birthday, we promised a donation of $45,000 to preservation efforts in the Tongass National Forest and today, we were able to deliver on that promise. In collaboration with Sportsman’s Alliance, Trout Unlimited and the American Salmon Forest Coalition, the money will be spent on education and awareness programs as well as spawning and rearing habitat preservation in the Tongass. Thank you to Trout Unlimited Alaska and Sportman’s Alliance for all of their hard work and dedication to the protection and preservation of our public lands. Both organizations are working hard to change the future of our public lands, for the better. The Tongass National Forest has one of the United States largest salmon populations– and much of the forest is unprotected. This needs to change and we will keep demanding that change.

Thanks again to Sportsman’s Alliance, Trout Unlimited and the American Salmon Forest Coalition. We are honored to make this donation to this cause with these groups.

