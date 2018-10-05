The Spiritual Loss of Salmon

Posted on October 5, 2018 by Erin Block

In this recent op-ed, Idaho fishing guide Jerry Myers writes about the importance of salmon to the history and ecosystems of the Northwest, as well as to him personally. “I struggle to find words to accurately describe to others what these fish mean to us. We simply cannot assign a value to that innate part of ourselves that needs wildlife and wild fish, and we should never attempt to do so.” Via The Post Register.

