Tippets: Correct Your Casting Mistakes, Summer 2018 SCOF Issue
- “Of all the ways we casters foul up the presentation of our flies, these five stand out,” writes Zach Matthews. Tailing loops, casting out of plane, double hauling from your hip, failing to shoot line, and crashing casts. “They are the most common, and the fixes for them offer you the biggest results once you make the necessary tweaks to your stroke.” Learn more in this article via Orvis.
- The Summer 2018 issue of Southern Culture on the Fly is now available to read freely online, with the perfect summer issue theme of “doubling down on bad decisions.” Read here.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.